The Usher Ministry of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church hosted a WalkAThon for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Saturday, March 17. The event took place on the courthouse square in Lafayette.

This event was started in 2012 making this the 6th year.



The mission of St. Jude is to find cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

In addition to raising funds for the hospital with the walk, the Life South bloodmobile was on site for those who wanted to donate blood.