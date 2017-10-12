Walk for breast cancer
Mandy Cain, Tamara Oliver and Alicia Perez ask you to donate to support their team as they prepare to walk 30 miles in November at the Atlanta 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer. The money raised by the Atlanta 2-day Walk supports breast health and breast cancer programs. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
Here are the ways you can donate to this wonderful cause and you can read through the website to see just where each cent is donated.
www.2daywalk.org
– click on donate and our team name is listed:
Treasured Chest
You can also mail in a check made out to the 2-day Walk and make sure you put in the memo our team name listed above.
Atlanta 2-day Walk
270 carpenter drive Suite 515 Atlanta, Georgia 30328