Mandy Cain, Tamara Oliver and Alicia Perez ask you to donate to support their team as they prepare to walk 30 miles in November at the Atlanta 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer. The money raised by the Atlanta 2-day Walk supports breast health and breast cancer programs. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

Here are the ways you can donate to this wonderful cause and you can read through the website to see just where each cent is donated.

www.2daywalk.org

 – click on donate and our team name is listed:

Treasured Chest
You can also mail in a check made out to the 2-day Walk and make sure you put in the memo our team name listed above.

Atlanta 2-day Walk
270 carpenter drive Suite 515 Atlanta, Georgia 30328

