Walk off double spells win for CA

Photo and story By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The CA Lady Rebels played the Coosa Valley Rebels and the Lakeside Chiefs to finish out the regular softball season last week. The ladies had not faced either team this season so it was anyone’s guess what CA would look like against the larger softball programs of Lakeside and Coosa Valley.

Having just captured the area win, CA was eager to face Coosa Valley on Monday. Errors early in the game were costly for CA. By the bottom of the 7th inning it had become a tense situation with Coosa Valley ahead 15-14. With Kelsey Oliver and Tori Harmon on base and 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, Coosa Valley intentionally walked Chloe Mitcham to load the bases. The hero of the night came in the form of Junior, Jossie Daniels, batting in the 9 spot. Daniels hit a line drive to right field, driving in 2 runs, ending the game for a CA Rebel win over Coosa Valley 16-15. At the plate Kelsey Oliver led the ladies going 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Tori Harmon had a great night at the plate going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Lindsey Stewart went 3 for 5 with a RBI. Jossie Daniel went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Kristina Stewart, Chloe Mitcham, Tate Reese, McKensie Barnes and Olivia Williams also had hits in the win.

The ladies weren’t as successful against Lakeside later in the week. Lakeside defeated the lady Rebels 7-5 despite McKensie Barnes pitching an excellent game for CA. Coach Brandi Fuller stated “Errors cost us this game”. Offensively, Catcher, Tori Harmon, led the team going 1 for 1 at the plate, driving in 2 RBI’s. Kelsey Oliver went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Jessica Holliday was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Tate Reese went 1 for 3 in the loss.

The ladies will travel to Troy on April 28th in regional play to face the winner of Cornerstone vs EMCA. If CA wins the 1st game they will advance to play the winner of Abbeville vs either Sparta or Evangel. If CA loses game 1 they will compete against the other looser for the 3rd seed spot. State playoffs are scheduled for May 5th in Montgomery.