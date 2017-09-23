Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

In keeping with the first year of Alabama’s three-year Bicentennial celebration, Fredonia Heritage Association is focusing on “place” for 2017. For the Bicentennial, “place” emphasizes the land. Fredonia Heritage will offer insight into what that place might have been before and during early settlement and development.

On Sept. 30, well-known Alabama herbalist Darryl Patton will lead a plant walk on land adjacent the historic Fredonia Community House at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The Community House is located at 6160 Chambers County Road 222. For GPS, the location is Five Points, Ala.

He’ll be identifying native plants and explaining how they were used as medicine or in other aspects of life among Native Americans and early settlers just moving in.

At the Fredonia Heritage Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4, he’ll be a featured speaker and will conduct another plant walk on that day.

Mr. Patton is a Master Herbalist and brings many years of experience to the field of alternative medicine. He has hunted and gathered medicinal plants for the past 25 years on Lookout Mountain in the Southern Appalachians. He is also a Naturopathic Doctor. NDs combine the wisdom of nature with the rigors of modern science. Steeped in traditional healing methods, principles and practices, naturopathic medicine focuses on holistic, proactive prevention and comprehensive diagnosis and treatment.

For 12 years, he studied under the late A.L. “Tommie” Bass, one of the last of the old mountain doctors. Mr. Patton is the author of “Mountain Medicine: The Herbal Remedies of Tommie Bass.” He has appeared on Alabama Public Television and is in demand nationally as a speaker on alternative medicine. He has lectured in such diverse places as Las Vegas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

No reservations are required for his plant walk in Fredonia, and dress should be outdoor casual with good walking shoes. A voluntary donation of $5 for adults is appreciated but not required for Mr. Patten. Donations go to support his work conducting a wilderness survival school and editing/publishing Stalking the Wild: The Magazine of Outdoor Discovery and The Southern Herbalist. He is co-founder of Wild Alabama, a nationally recognized environmental magazine.

“There will be plenty of parking for this September walk, the weather should be nice, and it offers an enjoyable outing for the entire family as well as any individual who want to know more about this place – the early plant life and what’s here today in Fredonia,” said Fredonia Heritage President Jim Allen.