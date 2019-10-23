Walkers Take to Gym to Raise Money for Breast Cancer

Walkers walk a mile to earn money for breast cancer awareness.

Founder and Breast Cancer survivor Janette Jones of Hope Heels Within at Breast Cancer Walk.

Ladies walking around gym for Breast Cancer walk

A memorial ceremony was held and balloons were released in honor of survivors and loved ones that had passed.

By Pam Holloway

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also referred to in America as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.



The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.



On Saturday October 19, in Lafayette the 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Walk sponsored by Hope Heals within Support Group was held in The Lafayette High School Gymnasium due to inclement weather.



The rain didn’t stop the crowd from coming out to support the cause. The sponsors came out and walked a mile around the gym in raising awareness for breast cancer month. All proceeds go to the cancer center.



The day was filled with fun, love, laughter, crying and rejoicing. And of course walking to raise awareness. A memorial ceremony was held and balloons were released in honor of survivors and loved ones that had passed. There were also door prizes and refreshments served after the walk.