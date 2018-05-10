Walking trails, campsites have improved at Chambers county lake

It has been a little more

than 14-months since

Mike and Ted Craig made

the move from North Ala-

bama to Chambers County

to assume management

of Chambers County

Public Lake. During the

14-months the two broth-

ers have taken great steps

to grow the lake, and its

amenities. However, the

duo has no plans of easing

their foot off the gas in the

future as they are think-

ing ahead of what more

the lake can offer local

residents and visitors to

the area.

Chambers County Lake

serves as a gem to the

Chambers County com-

munity. The property that

makes up the lake is made

up of more than 400 acres,

183 of which are covered

by water making Cham-

bers County Lake the

second largest public lake

in the state of Alabama.

Despite falling in second

in size the lake ranks first

in the state in cleanliness

for public lakes.

On Monday evening,

Ted Craig attended the

Chambers County Com-

mission meeting to update

local commissioners on

the lake and its future

plans. Craig first gave

some of the highlights of

the recent improvements

at the lake. Some of the

improvements outlined by

Craig included the recent

re-opening of walking

trails at the lake. Craig

also noted the growth of

campsites offered at the

lake from 7 to 16.

A growing presence on

social media was also not-

ed in the accomplishments

mentioned by Craig.

Chambers County Lake

now has more than 3600

Facebook followers. These

followers are among the

first to know about new

additions to the lake much

like the pontoon boats

that are now available at

the lake. They are also

updated on the recent fish

–

ing tournaments which are

held at the lake.

Craig spoke of the

recent accomplishments

of winners in two fishing

tournaments at Cham-

bers County Lake. The

most recent winners were

Herman Williams who

won the biggest fish in

April which weighed in

at 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

The most weight of fish

went to Cordero Houston

who caught 61 pounds, 2

ounces and also the most

fish with 45 caught for the

April tournament.

Craig was also look-

ing to the future of the

lake. One of the most

anticipated events at the

lake comes on June 23rd

when a children’s catfish

rodeo will be held. Craig

also points out that he has

gand more updated picnic

tables to the area as well

as BBQ grills. Craig notes

that while at one point

the lake had nearly 20

concrete picnic tables it is

down to only five now and

there are no BBQ grills at

the lake.

In addition, Craig also

looks at improving recre-

ation and marketing at the

lake with additions such

as playground equipment,

and new signage. While

Craig notes that he has no

plans of leaving anytime

soon he and his brother

have a goal of leaving the

lake better than they found

it.