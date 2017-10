The Lafayette high School 2017 homecoming Queen was crown to Senior Ms. Daijahnna Rakel Walton, She is 17 years old. Born January 30, 2017

Parents : Rozeta Walton of Five Points, Tony Walton of Opelika. Daijahnna enjoys softball & basketball. Her favorite food : chicken Alfredo. Daijahnna will attend college for sports medicine.



She is also in the top 10 of her class.

Congratulation Ms. Daijahnna Walton