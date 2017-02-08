Was chase necessary?

By Charlotte Blasingame

Matt Hurst, LaFayette City Council questioned why police cruisers drove through LaFayette at a high rate of speed last week.

On Wednesday Feb. 1st at approximately 7:30 a.m. police cars came from nowhere chasing what was assumed a dangerous individual.

Working at Chambers Academy, one can only wonder how dangerous can this individual be during the pursuit at 7:30 am on a school day when there are literally hundreds of children on the roads wondered Hurst. Some are in cars with their parents, some are on school buses, some are young drivers who drive themselves to school each day. Councilman Hurst asked himself “How dangerous must a suspect be to risk so much that it’s worth chasing them through an area with so many children on the roads”?

Hurst was on his way to school with his three old daughter, waiting at a stop sign, where evidently they missed the suspect car. Ten patrol cars from several different agencies rode by with blue lights and sirens that seemed like they were going around 90 mph towards the downtown LaFayette area.

After getting to Chambers Academy Hurst learned that the vehicle of one of his fellow teachers has been struck and she was thanking God that her pre-school aged son stayed home from school. That particular incident happened about a half mile from the school where they work.

If there is a lesson to be learned and passed down to subordinates, Hurst hopes it will be taught in a very serious and educational way. I hope people will ask themselves the same question he asked himself “just how dangerous is this person that I’m willing to risk so many young lives”?