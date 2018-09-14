Wastewater plant faces $20k fine

The LaFayette wastewa-

ter plant is facing a possible

fine of more than $20,000

from the Alabama Depart

–

ment of Environmental

Management. The potential

fine has city officials scram

–

bling to find a solution

to the violations quickly

before ADEM makes a final

ruling in the coming days

on how much to fine the

plant.

According to informa

–

tion disclosed at the Mon

–

day evening city council

meeting ADEM has notified

the city of 30 violations at

the wastewater plant. Some

of those violations are long

standing problems dating

back to the time when the

previous Superintendent

was in charge.

Council members did not

go in depth about the 30 vi

–

olations but noted one of the

violations involved a copper

issue. Wastewater Super

–

intendent Ann Gleaton ad

–

vised council members that

the problem is one they are

trying to trace and believe

the source may be related to

a local industrial plant in the

city of LaFayette but is still

doing additional testing to

confirm that.

In August, ADEM hit

the city of LaFayette with

a proposed consent order

related to the violation. In

–

formation disclosed during

the meeting shows that pro

–

posed consent carries a pres

–

ent fine of $20,975 with it.

However, ADEM is giving

the city a limited amount of

time to correct the viola

–

tions. ADEM has announced

they will recognize anything

that is correctable before

submitting a final fine, if

any at all.

Councilwoman Tammie

B. Williams was not very

happy with the delayed

notification to some council

members about the potential

fine. “We are a transparent

city, we owe it to our con

–

stituents to let them know

what is going on,” said

Williams.

Superintendent Gleaton

also noted that the plant is

presently facing an employ

–

ee shortage after recently

losing three employees,

they are operating with only two employees including

Gleaton and both working

several hours of overtime

weekly.

There have been no fines

yet filed against LaFayette.

ADEM is giving the city

two weeks to send updated

information down on cor

–

rections being made and

hopefully get the fine down

against the wastewater

plant.

Mayor Barry Moody

is working closely with

the wastewater plant and

ADEM officials to get the

plant back in compliance.

The mayor promised he

would give an update on

where the city stands at the

next city council meeting in

two weeks