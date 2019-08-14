Water improvements on the way for LaFayette

City of LaFayette

Manager Louis Davidson

stated “Monday night the

city Council passed a resolution

to move forward

with phase 2 for water line

repair and accepted a bid

from a contractor to do the

work.”

The City of LaFayette

received a Community

Development Block Grant

earlier this year, which is

intended to help improve

water issues in low-income

areas.

“The work should begin

on 2nd Ave in September

assuming we don’t run

into any road blocks,” said

Davidson. The project

consists of approximately

6,300 linear feet of 8”

and 6” water main lines

with 54 service connections,

6 fire hydrants, road

patching, and other work

necessary to complete the

project.

Phase one was complete

pleted in 2014-2015 and

replaced water lines on 1st

Street and some connecting

roads.

Davidson stated “We

are trying to maximize tax

dollars by utilizing grant

money to replace the pipe

in eligible communities so

we can focus city funds in

other areas.”

Other unrelated city

water work going on

simultaneously with this

project is maintenance on

the four water tanks in

town that supply water to

the residents of the city.

While three of the towers

passed current OSHA

codes one tower fell short

and had to have additional

maintenance done to be in

OSHA compliance. This

resulted in draining of the

tank and putting it out of

service for several weeks.

Many residents may

have seen additional water

leak repairs and road

repair being performed

over the last few weeks.

According to Richard

Chapman, City of LaFayette

Water/Wastewater

Manager this work on the

water tanks has put an

extra strain on the system,

but the maintenance to

them was absolutely

necessary. According to

Chapman one of the tanks

had to be sandblasted

on the inside and then

sprayed with a linear. The

tank should be up and running

in two weeks