Waverly grandmother dies in Christmas Day crash

By Alton Mitchell

A series of accidents around the Christmas holiday has claimed the lives of three people in a neighboring county. Lee County became the scene of three deadly crashes on or near the Christmas holiday including the death of a small child in once accident and a local grandmother in a separate accident.

The first accident occurred on Christmas Day around shortly after noon in the Smith Station area of Lee County. A 7-year-old girl was riding an ATV on Lee Road 2006 when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The child was riding with a family member and was wearing a helmet during the crash. She was taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Ga where she died shortly after 1:00 p.m.

An East Alabama woman was killed in a two vehicle accident in Lee County on Sunday evening, just inches away from her grandchild. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the two vehicle accident that killed the 52-year-old grandmother just inches away from her grandson.

Debra Childs Hammock of Waverly, Al was traveling west on U.S. Highway 280 in her Toyota Corolla when her vehicle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Alabama Highway 147. The crash happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The pickup truck struck the side of Hammock’s vehicle when she was attempting to turn onto Alabama Highway 147. Hammock was killed upon the impact with the vehicle. Only inches away was Hammock’s 3-year-old grandson who was strapped into his car seat in the backseat of the vehicle.

The 3-year-old escaped the collision without injury. He was transported to a local hospital, but was later released without injury. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured as well. The ALEA is still investigating the crash.

Just hours after the crash that claimed the life of Hammock another crash in Lee County claimed the life of a 28-year-old Opelika man early Monday. Selonzo Jackson was the driver of vehicle on Cusseta Road in nearby Opelika when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree killing him on impact. He was the only occupant of the vehicle. Opelika police are still investigating the crash. It is believed the vehicle that Jackson was driving was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.