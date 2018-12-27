We Lost Some Great Leaders in 2018

As is my custom at the

close of the year, I like to

memorialize great Alabam

–

ians who have appeared and

lived legendary lives upon

the stage of political history

in the Heart of Dixie.

This year we have had

some real legends. I have

expanded the geographical

limits to outside of Ala-

bama to include two of the

greatest men in American

history. America’s great-

est preacher and one of the

nation’s great presidents

passed away. Most of these

fellows lived a long time.

One of my favorite men

I ever had the privilege to

know, Mr. John “Bubba”

Trotman, died in February

at age 93 in Montgom-

ery. Mr. Bubba was born

and raised in Troy, but

he spent his entire life in

Montgomery. He was the

best known cattle farmer in

Alabama. He served a stint

as President of the National

Cattleman’s Association.

Bubba played football at

Auburn and loved the Love-

liest Village on the Plains.

Bubba Trotman epitomized

the term, a true southern

gentleman. My mama grew

up with Bubba in Troy.

They graduated high school

together. One day I told

mama that Bubba was one

of the finest gentlemen I

had ever met. She said he

was just that way growing

up in Troy. A lot of people

in Montgomery loved

Bubba, but a lot of people

in Troy did too.

Billy Graham died in

February at the age of 99 at

his beloved mountain home

in the Blue Ridge Moun-

tains of North Carolina. He

was probably the great-

est preacher in American

history. He was America’s

preacher.

Speaking of great

preachers, Dr. John Ed

Mathison, the legend-

ary Methodist minister in Montgomery did not pass

away this year, however, he

has made his mark as one

of the greatest preachers in

Alabama history. John Ed

Mathison gave a master-

ful Eulogy for his friend,

Milton McGregor, who

passed away in March at

age 79. Milton McGregor

had a lot of friends through-

out the state. He was born

and raised in Hartford, and

spent his early adult life in

the Wiregrass.

Alabama lost one of its

greatest entrepreneurs and

charitable benefactors when

Milton passed away. He

created thousands of jobs

and generated hundreds of

millions of dollars in taxes

for Macon County and the

State of Alabama. There

are untold stories of people

who he personally helped

who were down on their

luck. He used his personal

jet to transport people he

did not even know to hospi-

tals all over the country for

medical care, more than he

used it for himself. He and

his wife, Pat, donated mil-

lions to charitable organiza-

tions as well as their church,

Frazer United Methodist in

Montgomery.

Milton McGregor was

the ultimate family man.

He was devoted to his wife,

Pat. They were married 50

years. He loved his wife

Pat and their two daughters,

Cindy and Kim, better than

life itself. He was an in-

tensely loyal friend to those

he called his friends.

Birmingham Congress-

man, John Buchanan, Jr.

passed away in March at

age 89. He was one of

Alabama’s and Jefferson

County’s first Republican

Congressman, having been

elected in the 1964 Goldwa-

ter Republican landslide in

the state. His father was the

longtime pastor of the leg-

endary, prominent, South-

side Baptist Church. His

congregation included most

of the City’s wealthiest and

most powerful businessmen.

It was where Liberty Na-

tional Life founder, Frank

Samford, went to church

along with his friends

and associates. Samford

University was built with

Liberty National money.

C.C. “Bo” Torbert passed

away in June at age 88 in

his beloved Lee County. He

served eight years in the

Alabama House and served

two four-year terms in the

Alabama Senate. He was

elected Chief Justice of the

Alabama Supreme Court in

1976 and was Chief Justice

for 12 years. He was a

great Alabama leader and a

gentleman.

Our 41st President,

George H. W. Bush passed

away at the age of 94 in

Houston, Texas on Decem-

ber 1, 2018. Bush served

as President from 1989 to

1993.

Bush was a true states-

man and gentleman. He

served his country in the

U.S. Navy during World

War II and later as a Con-

gressman, U.S. Ambassador,

our CIA Director, and Vice

President prior to being

elected President of the

United States.

Even though the above

resume of distinguished

service puts him in a league

very few Americans in U.S.

history can lay claim to, he

personally was probably

prouder of having been a

star first baseman on his

Y

ale Baseball team.

We lost some icons in

2018.

Happy New Year.