Welch pleads guilty of embezzling $300k from probate court

A Grand Jury style

closed hearing was held

last Monday August 12th,

at the Chambers County

Court House where former

Probate Clerk Rene

Welch, 57, plead guilty to

using her official position

in the Chambers County

Probate Judge’s Office for

personal gains.

Welch was sentenced to

18 months in prison and

supervised probation for

five years after she pled

guilty to the theft of nearly

$300,000 from the probate

office. Welch was charged

with a class B felony.

Welch was a bookkeeper

for the Chambers

County Probate Office

between the years of

2013 and 2017. She was

responsible for verifying

the amount of money collected

each day and correcting

any discrepancies.

Her position’s responsibility

was to combine all

collected money thru out

a workday and prepare a

deposit slip and take the

money to the bank.

Investigators from the

Alabama Department

of Examiners of Public

Accounts noted numerous

instances where the

amount of cash recorded

on the deposit slip by the

bookkeeper and the cash

deposited into the bank

was less than the amount

of cash collected by the

clerks and verified by the

bookkeeper.

The plea agreement

states that Welch has

agreed to pay restitution

for the full amount of the

stolen funds. Current

Probate Judge Paul Story

said, “ It will be very hard

to recoup the taxpayers

money thru restitution.”

“This situation has not

been detrimental to the

county funds, it has been

detrimental to the funds

for the probate office itself

and affected how it runs,”

said Judge Story.

The news of this story

was originally released a

few days before the general

election at which Story

beat the seated Probate

Judge Brandi Easlick.

Story stated, “ We

now have further checks

and balances within our

office, we have increased

accountability for not only

employees but myself

also.”