WestRock plans to expand, add jobs

A Lanett manufacturing

company has announced

a planned expansion that

will not only increase

the size of its facility in

Chambers County but will

also create new jobs as the

company grows in what

has been one of the best

business success stories in

Chambers County over the

past two decades.

WestRock is a provider

of differentiated paper

and packaging solutions.

The Chambers County

Development Authority

announced on Tuesday

that the planned corporate

investment is expected

to increase competitive-

ness of local industry and

position the area for job

growth. The company is

planning to expand its

manufacturing operations

in Lanett to accommodate

for an increase in busi-

ness. The expansion is also

an anticipation of future

growth at the plant, which

includes as many as 50

new jobs.

WestRock has been

a true success story in

Chambers County. The

company dates back to

1996 when it started with

just 20 employees at its

facility in Lanett. Today

WestRock employs more

than 300 full-time em-

ployees. That number will

grow as WestRock has

announced an expansion

that includes a building

expansion, new shipping

docks, additional office

space, new equipment, and

other upgrades to the facil-

ity in Lanett.

“WestRock is a proud

member of the Chambers

County community, and

we appreciate the support

of the Alabama Depart-

ment of Commerce and the

Chambers County Devel-

opment Authority as we

increase the scope of our

operations in Lanett,” said

Pete Durette, president of

WestRock’s Enterprise So-

lution. “We look forward

to continuing to contribute

to Lanett and Chambers

County,” continued Du-

rette.

The announced plant

expansion is not the only

growth news related to

WestRock. The com-

pany recently announced

a 375,000-square foot

distribution center is being

planned for a 30-acre site

in the Valley Industrial

Park. Scannell Properties is

developing the distribution

center which will support

the WestRock Plant and is

located only one and a half

miles from the WestRock

facility. The new distribu-

tion center is expected

to generate new jobs in

Chambers County as well.

Reports last year estimated

that between 40-45 new

jobs could be generated by

the $16.5 million distribu-

tion center being construct-

ed in Valley.

“WestRock is an

outstanding corporate

citizen that aligns with the

CCDA staff and board’s

goals of higher wages and

a diversified manufactur

–

ing base,” said Valerie

Gray, executive director

of the Chambers County

Development Authority.

“The project will make a

significant contribution to

the area’s economic vital-

ity. This expansion will

positively impact Lanett,

Valley, and the county, but

most importantly, local

citizens will have great job

opportunities,” said Gray.

Lanett Mayor, Kyle Mc-

Coy also saw the positive

impacts of the expansion

as he stated,

“When one of our busi-

nesses announces an

expansion, it’s not just a

testament to their strength

as a company, it’s a contin-

ued investment in our com-

munity that trickles down

many levels, from tax

revenue to our schools, to

new jobs, to higher wages,

all of which stimulate and

grow our economy.”

“We are thrilled with

this new announcement

and are grateful to Valerie

Gray and the CCDA staff

for their hard work and

effort on this unique proj-

ect.” Said Valley Mayor

Leonard Riley. Mayor Ri-

ley also noted that, “Over

the past several months,

we’ve been looking for

the right fit with the first

company to locate in the

new Valley Industrial Park,

and our interactions with

Scannell Properties have

demonstrated that they are

a world-class developer

and would prove to be a

good fit with the city of

Valley.”

There is no word on

when the WestRock expan-

sion project should begin in

Lanett. WestRock has sev-

eral other facilities outside

of Chambers County in

Alabama to include opera-

tions in Athens, Coatopa,

Cullman, Cottonton, De-

mopolis, Eutaw, Huntsville,

Montgomery, Newville,

and Stevenson. The Scan-

nell Properties project is

scheduled for groundbreak-

ing ceremony on Wednes-

day May 2, 2018 at 11:00

a.m. in Valley.