WestRock plans to expand, add jobs

A Lanett manufacturing
company has announced
a planned expansion that
will not only increase
the size of its facility in
Chambers County but will
also create new jobs as the
company grows in what
has been one of the best
business success stories in
Chambers County over the
past two decades.
WestRock is a provider
of differentiated paper
and packaging solutions.
The Chambers County
Development Authority
announced on Tuesday
that the planned corporate
investment is expected
to increase competitive-
ness of local industry and
position the area for job
growth. The company is
planning to expand its
manufacturing operations
in Lanett to accommodate
for an increase in busi-
ness. The expansion is also
an anticipation of future
growth at the plant, which
includes as many as 50
new jobs.
WestRock has been
a true success story in
Chambers County. The
company dates back to
1996 when it started with
just 20 employees at its
facility in Lanett. Today
WestRock employs more
than 300 full-time em-
ployees. That number will
grow as WestRock has
announced an expansion
that includes a building
expansion, new shipping
docks, additional office
space, new equipment, and
other upgrades to the facil-
ity in Lanett.
“WestRock is a proud
member of the Chambers
County community, and
we appreciate the support
of the Alabama Depart-
ment of Commerce and the
Chambers County Devel-
opment Authority as we
increase the scope of our
operations in Lanett,” said
Pete Durette, president of
WestRock’s Enterprise So-
lution. “We look forward
to continuing to contribute
to Lanett and Chambers
County,” continued Du-
rette.
The announced plant
expansion is not the only
growth news related to
WestRock. The com-
pany recently announced
a 375,000-square foot
distribution center is being
planned for a 30-acre site
in the Valley Industrial
Park. Scannell Properties is
developing the distribution
center which will support
the WestRock Plant and is
located only one and a half
miles from the WestRock
facility. The new distribu-
tion center is expected
to generate new jobs in
Chambers County as well.
Reports last year estimated
that between 40-45 new
jobs could be generated by
the $16.5 million distribu-
tion center being construct-
ed in Valley.
“WestRock is an
outstanding corporate
citizen that aligns with the
CCDA staff and board’s
goals of higher wages and
a diversified manufactur
–
ing base,” said Valerie
Gray, executive director
of the Chambers County
Development Authority.
“The project will make a
significant contribution to
the area’s economic vital-
ity. This expansion will
positively impact Lanett,
Valley, and the county, but
most importantly, local
citizens will have great job
opportunities,” said Gray.
Lanett Mayor, Kyle Mc-
Coy also saw the positive
impacts of the expansion
as he stated,
“When one of our busi-
nesses announces an
expansion, it’s not just a
testament to their strength
as a company, it’s a contin-
ued investment in our com-
munity that trickles down
many levels, from tax
revenue to our schools, to
new jobs, to higher wages,
all of which stimulate and
grow our economy.”
“We are thrilled with
this new announcement
and are grateful to Valerie
Gray and the CCDA staff
for their hard work and
effort on this unique proj-
ect.” Said Valley Mayor
Leonard Riley. Mayor Ri-
ley also noted that, “Over
the past several months,
we’ve been looking for
the right fit with the first
company to locate in the
new Valley Industrial Park,
and our interactions with
Scannell Properties have
demonstrated that they are
a world-class developer
and would prove to be a
good fit with the city of
Valley.”
There is no word on
when the WestRock expan-
sion project should begin in
Lanett. WestRock has sev-
eral other facilities outside
of Chambers County in
Alabama to include opera-
tions in Athens, Coatopa,
Cullman, Cottonton, De-
mopolis, Eutaw, Huntsville,
Montgomery, Newville,
and Stevenson. The Scan-
nell Properties project is
scheduled for groundbreak-
ing ceremony on Wednes-
day May 2, 2018 at 11:00
a.m. in Valley.
