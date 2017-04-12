What does the evidence say?

By Paul Richardson

On the cold Sunday morning of December 9th in 1945 Germany, legendary American general George S. Patton was injured in a rather strange auto “accident” on a road near the Rhine River. The very opinionated anticommunist and apparently completely healthy Patton died twelve days later.

Today, evidence is mounting that he was murdered, the first in a line of postwar political assassinations including that of President John F. Kennedy.

Patton was the only passenger hurt that cold day in what essentially was described as a “fender-bender.” Two others in the car with him were uninjured, as were those in the truck that suddenly turned and caused the crash.

The truck and its occupants were suspiciously waiting for the Patton car on the side of the road, according to a witness. It didn’t start up until Patton’s Cadillac was sighted. The truck’s driver, a soldier and black marketer who had stolen the army vehicle, did not signal when he suddenly wheeled the two-and-a-half-ton hauler into Patton’s path.

The truck’s driver and his passengers mysteriously disappeared, as did the sergeant in a jeep who was leading the Patton motorcade.

Numerous shadowy figures, including a general and other officers, quickly descended on the remote crash site, taking charge, which brings to question, how were so many so high up alerted so fast?

Where are the records of their visit today, and of the accident itself?

All reports and files have inexplicably disappeared. Although in need of immediate help, Patton was driven 20 miles to a hospital in Heidelberg, a half hour away. Gravely injured, he was expected to die. But a tough man, he unexpectedly rallied and was preparing to go home to the U.S. when he had a sudden embolism attack and died literally with his bags packed. Years later, a Soviet officer told a Patton family member that they had poisoned him.

Now, another creditable witness has come forward. Bert Rosen, a former German and today a citizen of Canada was a 17 year old youth during the war, working as Eisenhower’s interpreter, when he overheard a conversation discussing Patton’s demise. (Between Eisenhower and his aides.)

Three weeks later, Rosen said he was shocked to learn of Patton’s death.

“They actually killed him,” Rosen remembers thinking. The car advertised by the Patton Museum as the one he was riding in is fake, therefore, no forensic evidence exists either. (For past Sun articles, log ontowww.prichardson.net)