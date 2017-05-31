Home Columns Whatever happened to Made in America
Whatever happened to Made in America

LaFayette makes Boobee’s Day memorable

Chambers awards athletes at sports banquet

LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships

Remembering local soldiers that gave their lives for us

2016 population estimates show LaFayette, Chambers County decline

I have been thinking

Mike’s Musings - Deford’s death brings back memory of a destructive tornado

A night of enlightenment

Troup authorites seek armed & dangerous suspects

Relay for Life

By Paul Richardson

Former President Bill Clinton is no doubt responsible for sending more US jobs overseas than anyone else in history.

One of the most recent to announce re-location is Ford Motor Company. CEO Mark Fields said Ford would invest $1.6 billion in Mexico for small-car production to start in 2018.

So the question is asked, “Is anything still made in America?”

Goodyear wiper blades are American. Costco sells Goodyear at half the cost of Chinese made blades. There is no electric coffee maker made in the US. However, Kitchen Aid blenders are made in the US.

Hallmark Cards now come from China (Read on the back to see for yourself.) They are three times as expensive as American made cards sold in dollar stores.

A tall Chinese made plastic wastebasket for your kitchen proudly displayed on the front aisle cost $6.99 at the bignational Department store, while around on the backside of the same display, the same size wastebasket made in America retails for $2.99.

American made throw rugs were $3 cheaper than imported ones at the same store. We are being brainwashed to believe that everything that comes from China and Mexico is cheaper. Not so, amigo! And it’s certainly not better!

Colgate toothpaste comes from Mexico while Crest is American. Hershey’s chocolate candies are a Mexican product now.

Garden hose Sprinklers at Lowes are imported from China, while Ace Hardware are American manufactured and cost the same (Within a few pennies.)

GE light bulbs come from Mexico while the same product in a generic brand (Everyday Value, made in Ohio) is much cheaper.

There is not one TV set on the market that is US made. In fact, all brand TV’s are made by just three manufactories, with two of those in Japan.

Start looking, people. In our current economic situation, every little thing we buy or do affects someone else – and most often, their job.

Just like foreign foods we have talked about in length, you have to read the labels on everything.

Bounce dryer sheets are made in Canada and sell for twice as much as the Everyday dollar store Value brand.

Starting today, let’s get with the program and help our fellow Americans keep their jobs and create more jobs here in the good ole USA.

Just look at the textile industry, once thriving and employing thousands, now a thing of the past.

And it is amazing to me that the big American car makers have moved overseas because, they say, to hold down production cost while the foreign auto makers have all relocated to the US.

If there ever was a fly in the soup, this is it. Even the French airline company Airbus has built a plant in Mobile.
(Opinions expressed may not necessarily be endorsed or shared by this publication)
www.prichardson.net for past Sun features.

