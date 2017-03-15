“What’s Next, Alabama?” forum set for March 21

By Ken McMillan, Ph.D. CPA

Chambers County Extension Coordinator

Alabama Cooperative

Extension System

Okay, two down and one to go. There is still time for your voice to be heard March 21st. For background, a lively group of your neighbors, elected and appointed officials, and community leaders met March 14th at Southern Union State Community College – Valley Campus (SUSCC) to improve our quality of life in Chambers County. Chambers Extension, SUSCC, and the David Mathews Center for Civic Life (DMC) convened the second of three “What’s Next, Chambers?” forums in which participants gathered and discussed our community’s economic past, present, and future.

The first forum (March 7th, 2017) asked, “Where are we now? What assets do we have in our community? What is working and what isn’t working?” We had a GREAT discussion. DMC notes are available at http://mathewscenter.org/event/whats-next-chambers-county-1/ .

The second forum (March 14th, 2017) asked, “Where do we want to go? What do we want to change about our community? What do we want to preserve?” DMC Forum 2 notes are available at http://mathewscenter.org/event/whats-next-chambers-county-2/ .

You’re likely thinking, “So, where do I fit in?” Well, that’s a great question! We are a couple of days away from Forum 3, which will ask: “How do we get there? How can we move from talk to action?” All forums will be held at SUSCC (321 Fob James Drive, Valley) starting at 11:00 A.M. Eastern in the Technology building.

There is no cost to attend. The DMC is graciously providing lunch. Please RSVP to Robin Brown no later than March 17th, 2017 so we can purchase sufficient meals and plan the third forum meeting space. RSVP Robin at rbrown@suscc.edu or 334-756-4151, Extension 5204.

Community leaders and service providers are eager to hear your perspective, priorities and solutions. This is a golden opportunity for all viewpoints to be heard.

While the forum series is centered loosely on topics of economic and workforce development, each community is able to define the topic in ways that make it relevant for them locally. Any issue that affects a community’s quality of life is fair game for discussion. “What’s Next, Chambers?” encourages us to reflect on the assets we already have in order to leverage these assets to address local challenges, before making a plan for action. Please RSVP and join your neighbors at the third forum March 21st.

As a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening civic life in Alabama, the DMC will facilitate and moderate the three deliberative forums designed to give Chambers County residents the opportunity to have productive and respectful conversations about local issues. Adults and youth of all ages are welcome. DMC and Forum 3 details are available at http://mathewscenter.org/event/whats-next-chambers-county-3/

If you have any questions, please call the Chambers County Extension office at (334) 864-9373. Everyone is welcome!