When football isn’t just about football

Sometimes in life you’re

given the opportunity to do

something kind for someone

else.

This act of kindness

doesn’t benefit you at all but

at the same time it leaves

you with a feeling of pride.

Last Friday night head

coach, Jason Allen, and his

Chambers Academy Rebel

football team had this sort of

opportunity.

The Rebels were playing

in Selma, Alabama, against

Meadowview Christian

Academy. There were 45

seconds left in the game

and the Rebels were ahead

46-0. It was the sort of game

where every player had been

afforded the opportunity to

play. Meadowview, in a re-

building phase, had just re-

cently began playing 11 man

football again. The Trojans

were in possession of the

ball and Coach Allen called

his starting defense back

onto the field. In a move that

left spectators dumbfounded

as to what was happening;

the ball was handed off to

Meadowview’s #32. The

young man ran the ball to

the end of the field for a

touchdown as players from

both teams ran along-side

him. When he completed

his run, fans, players and

cheerleaders from both

teams congratulated him. As

we all huddled together in

the middle of the field after

the game we learned from

Meadowview head coach,

Bob Taylor, that #32’s

name is Rin Hagood. Rin,

a freshman on the Mead-

owview team loves football!

Unfortunately, Rin struggles

with Autism and as much

as he loves football he’s not

able to play in the capacity

he would like. For Rin to

be given the opportunity to

score a touchdown was a

dream come true for him; a

once in a lifetime moment.

For the Chambers Academy

Rebels….well, it was one of

those times when football

wasn’t just about football.

Everyone in attendance was

affected by what they had

witnessed. This simple act

of kindness was so easily

given and the reward so

great for everyone involved.

For Rin Hagood, his parents,

Joe and Carrie, and his two

sisters (triplets) Carolyn and

Anne Catherine, a memory

was made that will never be

forgotten. All it took was a

couple of coaches and two

football teams willing to put

aside competition to be on

the same side for the benefit

of a special young man.

In a world where many

people are not kind and tend

to think only of themselves

it’s truly refreshing to see

coaches such as Jason Allen

and Bob Taylor who share

the word of God with their

players; teaching them

through example that doing

the right thing has its own

reward. Through God’s

word they are guiding and

assisting in the development

of our boys into compas-

sionate, respectful, kind

hearted and God fearing

men. In Mark chapter 12,

verse 31 God tells us to

“love your neighbor as

yourself” In that moment

on Friday night the people

from Chambers Academy

and Meadowview Christian

through Rin Hagood became

more than just neighbors;

we became family.