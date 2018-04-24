When Will Incompetence End? Mike’s Musing

I usually save my

political rants for U.S.

senators and congressmen,

but today I would like to

focus on another group of

elected officials that are

sometimes as incompetent

as those at the federal

level- I am referring to

state governors.

My good friend and

former college roommate

passed this information

along to me. For years

he has encouraged me to

write about the evils of

authority and government,

thus this one is for you,

Ed.

In Michigan, the gover-

nor, Rick Snyder is one of

the highest paid governors

in the nation, pulling

down $159,300. That far

exceeds his counterpart in

Maine, who only makes

$70,000 a year; but falls

short of what governors

in Pennsylvania and New

York are paid, $187,000

and $179,000 respectively.

Of course base salaries,

are just that, a base. Gov-

ernors have all kinds of

perks- usually a mansion

in which to live; some-

times a second residence

in a resort town; health

insurance, retirement, and

a dozen other financial

benefits; cars and driv

–

ers for those cars; and of

course access to anyone

and anything of impor-

tance in this world.

Now here comes the

rant!!!! For all the money

they are paid, for all the

benefits they receive,

what do we, who pay their

salaries and perks get

in return? If you live in

Michigan, my roommate

would say this:

You get nothing. “I

can’t believe what we are

paying this Nerd Snyder

(Gov. Rick Snyder.) He

is one of the top salaried

men in the country and

look what he has done?”

Well, he has done a few

things. For instance:

-He completely botched

the Flint Water Crisis. He

knew about the problem

long before the public did,

but failed to act. Oops

that’s doing nothing again.

Now we get to pay HIS

and other public officials’

legal bills that amount to

millions of dollars.

-He spit in the face of

80 percent of the elec-

torate who voted not to

increase taxes for road

repair. Snyder, and the

legislature, rather than

cutting expenses else-

where in the budget,

increased gas taxes, to one

of the highest levels in

the country. Now we pay

nearly $3 a gallon, while

in Alabama gasoline costs

less than $2.30 a gallon.

-He settled the Kalama-

zoo River spillage disaster

for a mere pittance with

Enbridge. Some would

say Enbridge got away

with murder, particularly

now that some are blam-

ing them for the Line 5

leakage up North, which

again, Snyder has done

little to quell an anxious

public.

-Not that this has any-

thing to do with his public

performance, but Gateway

Computers, of which

Snyder held a position in

senior management (and

touted it endlessly during

his first election cam

–

paign) before becoming

governor, went bankrupt

shortly after he became

top dog of Michigan.

As my roommate

would say, “Suffice it to

say, we have a culture of

rewarding failure with

high pay.”

But isn’t that the case

with a lot of government

positions? Elected and

appointed officials across

the board are rewarded

for saying a lot, but doing

nothing about what they

say. AND when a policy

or action is actually per-

formed, and it is deemed a

failure, our bureaucrats on

a whole take no responsi-

bility.

This seems to be the

way of the world. It’s not

just Gov. Snyder in Michi-

gan. It is ingrained in our

Democracy. You can say

the same about the highest

paid governor, Cuomo of

New York, or our senators

and congressmen. To do

nothing typically avoids

controversy and gets you

re-elected. And after all

the goal of most politi-

cians is to stay in office

and enjoy the nice salary

and awesome benefits