Whitlow makes official visit to Auburn



By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

On this past weekend LaFayette High School’s very own Jatarvious Whitlow had his official football visit with Auburn University. The visit consisted of three days, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Whitlow had a chance to visit with coaches and some of his future teammates. Auburn’s wide receiver coach Kodi Burnes was one of the coaches that Whitlow spent a lot of time with. He had a chance also to spend time with newly elected offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn.

On Saturday Whitlow had a chance to go to a live scrimmage game and visit several of the athletic facilities on campus. The coaches were very impressed with Whitlow’s appearance and the off season progress he’s made since he started on his spring workouts. Whitlow weighed in at 210 pounds and stood 6 feet tall.

The Auburn Family seemed very excited about Whitlow joining the team and treated him and his family with the best of hospitality. Whitlow will be checking into Auburn University on May 28, 2017, and officially becoming an Auburn Tiger.

In speaking with Jatarvious about his visit he seemed very excited….. and asking how he feel about his coaches..Whitlow states: My Auburn visit was very good. I really like it..I really love it down there, it’s so much love, you feel so welcome when you come in, its just a great place to be. Being with the coaches was great, to my wide receiver coach Coach Burns is a very good guy.

I’m very honored to be able to be coach by such a great man, who is hungry just like me and who has been where I’m headed and Coach Lindsey has a great character and ready to win and is very humble guy and I thank him for seeing something in me nobody else did to give me a chance to make my dream come true giving me a chance to play in the SEC.

I really think I’ll fit very good in the offense because it’s similar to what we ran in High School we ran the spread no huddle I’ll go down there and really should fit right in should be easy for me to get the hang of it really fast.

But I’m ready….

I’m willing to work….

I’m willing to grind….

I’m willing to eat….

I’m willing to out work everyone…..

I’m willing to go above and beyond…..

I’m ready to be GREAT!!!!!! What’s Your Why?