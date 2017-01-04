Home News Whitlow shines in All-American Bowl game
Whitlow shines in All-American Bowl game
Whitlow shines in All-American Bowl game

Whitlow shines in All-American Bowl game

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

LaFayette High football standout Jatarvious Whitlow traveled to Atlanta, Georgia this passed week to participate in the annual 2017 Offense/Defense All-American Bowl game.

Players such as Cam Newton, Dez Bryant, and current heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson, all played in this game.

Whitlow was one of 88 players chosen from all over the nation to participate in the game.

Bowl week began on Monday, December 26, until Friday, December 30.

The festivities began with a semi-formal dinner and the annual pinning ceremony.

At the ceremony all participants received their pins as they were inducted into the brotherhood known as the 88th.

During the week Whitlow along with players from all over the country participated in daily practices and other festivities.
The game was played on Thursday, the 29th at 5 p.m.

The game involved the National Team versus the American Team.

Whitlow was the starting quarterback for the American team.

It was a close game all night, but Whitlow and the American squad came up short 16-9.

During halftime of the game, National Awards were given to players from all over the country.

Players were chosen by a committee according to how they had performed during the year on the field as well as off the field.
Whitlow was among players chosen to receive awards and was named MVP National Quarterback of the year.

At the end of the night even though Whitlow and the American team came up short on the score board, Whitlow received the MVP Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Game.

The game was shown on ESPN 3 and viewed by millions.

Whitlow represented the city of LaFayette well.

Thanks for all your hard work….

Photo by Pamela Holloway

