0
0

Whitlow Stars As Auburn Edges Alabama In Iron Bowl

LaFayette’s, Auburn Tigers runningback Jatarvious “Boobee” Whitlow hugs his Mom Pamela Whitlow Holloway after the winning Iron bowl game on Saturday.
Whitlow and freshmen Bo Nix celebrates after a play.
Jatarvious “BOOBEE” Whitlow runs for 1st down against Alabama on Saturday.

The 84th Iron Bowl between the Auburn Tigers(8-3) and the Alabama Crimson Tide(10-1) took place on Saturday, November 29th in Auburn Alabama.

It was pure pandemonium at Jordan-Hare Stadium with over 85,000 fans on hand.

It was a “Great Day” for the city of LaFayette as we were able to witness one of our very own Jartarvious “Boobee” Whitlow play in the game.

Boobee led the way for the Tigers ground game with 16 carries for 114 yards.

It was a game of hits and misses with the Tigers losing a fumble that led to a score for the Tide, and the Tide giving up two interceptions for touchdowns.

Both teams played great games offensively on Saturday with the Crimson Tide chalking up 515-yards of offense and the Tigers with 354-yards.

It was one of the wildest Iron Bowl games to date and the game played down to the wire.

At the end of the night #15 Auburn upset #5 Alabama 48-45.

