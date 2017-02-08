Whitlow wakes up an Auburn Tiger

By Pamela Holloway

LaFayette’s All-American football standout Jatarvious Whitlow signed a letter of intent on Wednesday Feb. 1 to play football at Auburn University for the next four years.

Auburn offered Jatarvious “Boobe” Whitlow a full athletic scholarship to play receiver and return kicks for the Tigers.

Auburn began recruiting Whitlow last year and offered him a scholarship to play safety in June after he attended their summer camp.

But, Whitlow had his interests on the offensive side of the ball and never really showed serious interests about playing defense.

Whitlow had several offers from other schools to play football on the collegiate level including Tulane, UAB, Troy, Georgia Southern and Jacksonville State just to name a few.

After a few changes to the Auburn coaching staff the recruiting process slowed down for Whitlow and almost came to a standstill with AU.

As signing day drew near Whitlow had narrowed his decision down to two schools, UAB and Tulane.

In a matter of days Whitlow had made his mind up and had his sights on playing his college football at Tulane University in Louisiana.

But, on the eve of signing day Whitlow would receive the call he’s been waiting for his entire lifetime.

Auburn University defensive coordinator Coach Steele called Whitlow with an offer to play receiver for the Tigers.

Coach Steele told Whitlow that newly acquired offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey had saw his film and wanted him to be apart of his offense.

Whitlow was overwhelmed with joy and the rest is history.

On signing day in front of family members, friends and media, Whitlow tossed a Tulane hat, opened a honey bun box (honey buns are Whitlow’s favorite snack) and pulled an Auburn University hat from inside it, announcing his decision to play for Auburn Tigers. Whitlow SHOCKED the World, his parents an family.

Asking Whitlow how he feel about This BIG step he has made on signing day.

“I feel great!!! It was a successful and productive day and it was finally a BIG relief, because I was ready to get it over with”…

“I expect to get on the Plains and just be Jatarvious leaving Boobe in Lafayette for when I come back for games ” Whitlow said with a laugh.

My future goals are to finish up high school, graduate and head to college and work even harder than I did in high school.

I really want to get my family out of LaFayette and pave a way for the younger generation and show everyone LaFayette is more than just about basketball.

We have great talent here. People just sleeping on us because we are a small town, Whitlow said… “but Ima prove them wrong”.

Asking Whitlow, How he think he will fit in with AU program.

” I think I’ll fit in very well when I get there.

I should be use to some of it, because just to me I really think I’m dangerous the most in open field and I know coach Lindsey is a great OC and he will find ways to get me the ball in open field…..

I really been wanting to go to Auburn since they offered. but, I was hesitant about going there cause they wanted me for defense.

So, I waited and Auburn started to kinda fall off.

But, when coach Lindsey got there he pulled my film up and was like he wanted me and that’s when coach Lucas called me out of class and I was on the phone with coach Steele who is Auburn’s DC and he said that coach Lindsey wanted me for wide receiver.

So, I called my parents quickly and told them I’m going there!!! And they was like wait!!! calm down and we’ll talk bout it when you get home.

So, I get home and we talk and that’s when coach Steele called again and

then we talk to coach Lindsey and coach Gus.

I told them I’m coming!!! But, I wanted to sleep on it because I had already verbally committed to Tulane. So, My parents told me to let them know the day of signing. (which was the NEXT day) (less than 10 hrs. away)

So, I went to sleep on it and I woke up February 1 (The next morning) and was just feeling so great!!!

That’s when my mom told my dad, “She knew that was the spot for him because I was too HAPPY!!!

Alabama 2A schools, Jatarvious “Boobe” Whitlow of LaFayette High School was named Alabama 2A Back of the Year.

Earlier this year he was named an O/D Bowl All-American, 2017 O/D

All-American MVP Quarterback of the Year, and O/D All American Bowl game Offensive MVP.

All- Area and All- State First Team

The 6-foot, 205 pound Whitlow had a stellar year for the Bulldogs.

Whitlow completed 94-162 passes for 2,292 yards, 29 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

He also ran the ball 152 times for 2,147 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He had a kick return for a touchdown, two punt returns for touchdowns, and seven touchdowns called back.

Whitlow finished the year with 62 total touchdowns.