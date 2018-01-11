Home Local Whorton to run for judge
State Representative Isaac Whorton will run for Circuit Judge Place 2 in the 2018 Republican Primary.
State Representative Isaac Whorton will run for Circuit Judge Place 2 in the 5th Judicial Circuit in the 2018 Republican Primary. The 5th Judicial Circuit covers Chambers, Macon, Randolph, and Tallapoosa Counties.

“In 2014, I had the honor of being elected to the Alabama House of Representatives. I have worked hard to serve my constituents and to bring transparency and accountability to Mongtomery. I have consistently fought against fiscally irresponsible proposals, numerous proposed tax increases, and the corruption in Montgomery. Now, it is time for me to move on to a different chapter of my life.

With the retirement of Judge Tom Young, I have the opportunity to pursue a lifelong dream and to hopefully serve the area that I grew up and live in as an elected judge. I will fulfil my commitment to my constituents and finish the term I was elected to in the state legislature, while running for the position of Circuit Judge in 2018.

I am deeply honored to have been given your trust and allowed to serve in the state legislature. Over the next several months, I hope to earn your trust and support as I run for Circuit Judge. Thank you.”

Representative Whorton lives with his wife Macy and his three children in Valley, Alabama, where he practices law. The Republican Primary for Circuit Judge Place 2, 5th Judicial Circuit will be held on June 5, 2018.

Photo by Dave Shirley Photography Studio

