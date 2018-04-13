Why On Earth Is My Water Bill So High?

No one wants to get a bill in the mail that is higher than usual, but a high water bill can be especially concerning. It’s natural to want to find out what is causing the spike in your bill and fix it so it doesn’t occur anymore. Here are some common reasons your water bill might be higher than usual.

A leaky/running toilet

Toilets account for about 26.7% of indoor water use in the average American home. This means that they are the single biggest source of indoor water use. A leaky toilet, or one that is constantly running, can waste up to 200 gallons of water a day, or 1,400 gallons a week. That would certainly create a spike in your water bill.

A dripping faucet

Believe it or not, a dripping faucet can actually waste 20 gallons of water a day. On average, 10% of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. These leaks, no matter how small, can drive up your water bill tremendously. This is why you should not ignore your kitchen sink or bathtub when it’s leaking.

Irrigation leaks

This leak does not occur in your home. If your landscaping has an irrigation system, a crack in a pipe or a loose joint will allow water to leak even when the irrigation system is off. These leaks can be tricky to find because they are often underground, but you can usually spot them if you have unusual damp patches in your yard.

Bad Water Habit

You may actually be causing your water bill to spike. Habits like doing small loads of laundry, over-watering your lawn, lengthy showers, running water to thaw frozen food, running water while brushing your teeth, and washing your dishes by hand can all use too much water.

What you should do:

Typically, the average household with a family of four uses 4,000 to 5,000 gallons of water a day. If more water is being used more than normal, the bill will increase. At this point, you can hire a professional to check your pipes and other common leakage areas to figure out exactly where the water is leaking. You can then repair the leak, and your water bill should likely go back down. If your water consumption is too high because of your habits, consider changing them to conserve more water.