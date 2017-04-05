Wife dies when plane crashes near Dadeville



By Alton Mitchell

Authorities are investigating what caused a single engine plane to crash in a remote area of Tallapoosa County on last Tuesday just to the north of LaFayette and Chambers County. That crash claimed the life of a woman and left her husband severely wounded in an Atlanta area hospital.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed in wooded area off of U.S. Highway 280 near Dadeville. When emergency crews arrived to the scene they discovered two victims in the crash site. They have been identified as 66-year-old Jeannette Carol Currier and her husband 67-year-old David Lee Currier.

Jeannette Currier did not survive her injuries sustained in the crash. Her husband who was an experienced pilot and retired from the United States Army, but presently works as instructor pilot at Fort Rucker in south Alabama was critically injured in the crash. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbus, Ga for treatment following the accident and has since been moved to Grady Memorial Hospitals Burn Unit in Atlanta, Ga for continued treatment.

Federal officials have been to the crash site and moved the wreckage to a facility in Tennessee to analyze the aircraft to determine a cause for the crash. No information has yet been released as to what resulted in the crash, but a mechanical failure of sometime is believed to be the cause. There is no word yet on the funeral arrangements for Jeannette Currier.