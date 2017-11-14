Wilburn Cornelius Davenport

Mr. Wilburn Cornelius (Pete) Davenport, Sr., 79, of Roanoke died Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the home of his brother, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 150 Banks Rd, Roanoke on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Bishop Milton Poole and Rev. William Russell, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour.

Mr. Davenport was born March 29, 1938 to the late Wilburn and Pattie N. Poole Davenport in Roanoke. He attended Randolph County Training School where he was a star basketball player. He later moved to Warren, Ohio in the early 50’s where he worked at Republic Steel. He later moved to Detroit, MI in the 60’s where he was a Machine Repairmen of skilled trade at Budd Company for 35 years. He retired in 2001. Mr. Davenport married Ann Edwards Davenport in 1959 and to this union three children were born Angelius, Wilburn Jr, and Sonya. He later married in 1968 Nanette Gladys Callion Davenport and to this union one daughter, Dana Nicole Davenport was born. Mr. Davenport enjoyed fishing, hunting farming, cooking and watching sports.

Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife, Nanette, Bethlehem, PA: three daughters: Angelius (Bruce) Davenport and Sonya (John) Davenport Lampkin, Warren, OH and Dana Nicole Davenport, Bethlehem, PA; three brothers: Saleem (Dorothy) Malik, Columbus, OH, Rufus (Lois) Davenport, Hesperia, MI, and Roby Davenport, Roanoke; two sisters: Rosie Redrick, Cleveland, OH and Judy Nixon, Roanoke; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchldren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

