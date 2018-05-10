Williams catches largest fish
Thursday at the Cham-
bers County Lake the
Greater Valley Area Cham-
ber Of Commerce along
with lake managers Ted
and Mike Craig and Sheriff
Sid Lockhart presented the
cash fishing awards for the
month of April to Herman
Williams.
Early April Mr. Wil-
liams thought it was a good
day for bass fishing. Being
from Midland, Georgia Mr.
Williams was unaware of
the fishing contest. “It was
a beautiful day,” com-
mented Mr. Williams. Mr.
Williams was fishing with
bass lures and rods but had
set out a lightweight reel
for crappie because the air
was still cool. All of a sud-
den, his lightweight reel
baited with just a small red
wiggler and 4lb test line
took off.
Mr. Williams said he
thought he was going to
have a heart attack when
he felt the fish on the line.
A fellow fisherman in
another boat brought him
a net to help get the large
bass in.
Upon weigh-in the lake
manager Mr. Craig told
Mr. Williams about the
contest and that all entry
money was used to pay for
a kid fishing rodeo put on
this June 23. Mr. Williams
said “fishing had brought
me so much enjoyment as
a kid so I decided to pay
the entry fee to support the
kids, but I never thought I
would win!”
The Chamber reported
that Mr. Herman Williams
won the big fish contest
with a weigh in of 7lbs
12oz. Mr. Cordero Hous-
ton (not pictured) won
most weight at 61 lbs 2oz
and most fish 45.