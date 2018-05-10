Williams catches largest fish

Thursday at the Cham-

bers County Lake the

Greater Valley Area Cham-

ber Of Commerce along

with lake managers Ted

and Mike Craig and Sheriff

Sid Lockhart presented the

cash fishing awards for the

month of April to Herman

Williams.

Early April Mr. Wil-

liams thought it was a good

day for bass fishing. Being

from Midland, Georgia Mr.

Williams was unaware of

the fishing contest. “It was

a beautiful day,” com-

mented Mr. Williams. Mr.

Williams was fishing with

bass lures and rods but had

set out a lightweight reel

for crappie because the air

was still cool. All of a sud-

den, his lightweight reel

baited with just a small red

wiggler and 4lb test line

took off.

Mr. Williams said he

thought he was going to

have a heart attack when

he felt the fish on the line.

A fellow fisherman in

another boat brought him

a net to help get the large

bass in.

Upon weigh-in the lake

manager Mr. Craig told

Mr. Williams about the

contest and that all entry

money was used to pay for

a kid fishing rodeo put on

this June 23. Mr. Williams

said “fishing had brought

me so much enjoyment as

a kid so I decided to pay

the entry fee to support the

kids, but I never thought I

would win!”

The Chamber reported

that Mr. Herman Williams

won the big fish contest

with a weigh in of 7lbs

12oz. Mr. Cordero Hous-

ton (not pictured) won

most weight at 61 lbs 2oz

and most fish 45.