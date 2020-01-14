Williams named Deputy of Year, Daniels Deputy of Quarter

Sgt. Keegan Daniel being awarded Deputy of the 4th quarter.

Deputy Jonathan Williams being awarded Deputy of the year.

At December’s Chambers County Commission meeting Deputy Jonathan Williams and Sgt. Keegan Daniel were recognized for their individual achievements.



Sheriff Sid Lockhart congratulated Deputy Jonathan Williams on being awarded Deputy of the Year. Major Terry “Tj” Wood presented Deputy Jonathan Williams with his plaque for Deputy of the Year at the meeting.



Along with Deputy Williams, Sheriff Lockhart also recognized Sgt. Keegan Daniel on being awarded Deputy of the 4th quarter. Major Terry “Tj” Wood presented Sgt. Keegan Daniel with his certificate for Deputy of the Quarter at the meeting.