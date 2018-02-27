Home News Williams to run for District 3 Commission
Williams to run for District 3 Commission

Williams to run for District 3 Commission

James Williams is the Republican candidate for Distirict 3 Comissioner.
James “Moto” Williams, a Mt. Olive resident and member of the Republican Party has announced he is running for the Chambers County District 3 Commission Seat.
Williams has lived in Chambers County for 54 years and is dedicated to his community. His dedication to the area is evident in his volunteer work with the Mt. Olive Volunteer Fire Department in which he began as a young man. He and his wife, Chris Browning Williams, have been married for 31 years. Together, they have raised two sons, James Daniel Williams Jr. (Abbey), and Jacob Williams.

As a lifelong resident of Mt. Olive, located in North Central Chambers County, he instills his core values in his granddaughter, Ava Williams, by teaching her the importance of community service. Williams has been a faithful employee of the Alabama Forestry Commission for 28 years. His experience as a Forestry Specialist has provided him the opportunity to interact with the public on all levels regarding their interests in Chambers County.

“I believe it is time to step forward and improve the future of Chambers County. Through public service, communication and strong leadership, I know I can help make a difference in this county I call home. I would greatly appreciate your support and your vote.” ~ James “Moto” Williams
Anyone with questions or comments is encouraged to call at 334-863-7560

