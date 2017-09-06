Mr. Willie H. Bass, 83, of Roanoke, AL passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at Turnaround Christian Center in Roanoke, AL, Rev. Scott Dukus; Officiating. Burial will follow at Sky View Memorial Gardens in Five Points, AL.

Mr. Bass is survived by his wife Mary W. Bass of Roanoke, AL, a son, Johnny Ginlock, two stepdaughters, Twanda (Otis) Calloway and Yolanda Lee, a granddaughter, Tiffini Ginlock, a grandson, Lewis Lee, Jr., all of Roanoke, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.