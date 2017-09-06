Willie H. Bass
Mr. Willie H. Bass, 83, of Roanoke, AL passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at Turnaround Christian Center in Roanoke, AL, Rev. Scott Dukus; Officiating. Burial will follow at Sky View Memorial Gardens in Five Points, AL.
Mr. Bass is survived by his wife Mary W. Bass of Roanoke, AL, a son, Johnny Ginlock, two stepdaughters, Twanda (Otis) Calloway and Yolanda Lee, a granddaughter, Tiffini Ginlock, a grandson, Lewis Lee, Jr., all of Roanoke, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.