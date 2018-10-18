Winter Preperation Is Mind Over Matter For This Writer

I feel it in my bones.

The days are getting

shorter and colder. Reports

of snow in northern Michi-

gan occur daily. Instead of

wearing short sleeves and

shorts, I now adorn long

sleeves and a jacket.

Winter time in Michigan

is approaching and it is a

constant reminder as to

why I packed my bags four

years ago and moved to

Alabama/Georgia. There

if we received a dusting of

snow or the temp gauge

registered below 25, it was

a state emergency. Here in

Michigan that is an every-

day occurrence.

I came across a website

the other day called Tip

Hero. Like others of its ilk

it rates states for this or

that. The rating that caught

my eye was “The Top 10

States Ranked By How

Miserable Their Winters

Are.” I betcha can guess

who was ranked #2? Yes

of course, Michigan, only

being edged out by Min-

nesota.

This is what the website

said:

“So if you can beat

Alaska on this list, some-

thing is seriously wrong.

This might be for a few

different reasons: maybe

it’s that the average winter-

time temp in Michigan is

approximately 17 degrees,

or that the average snow-

fall can reach up to 202

inches in some parts of the

state.

But we think Michigan

is probably #2 on this

horrendous list because of

how dang long their win-

ters are. In Michigan, you

kind of skip fall almost,

because winter starts long

before Thanksgiving. And

when does it end, you ask?

The short answer is never,

but the longer answer is

usually in the weeks fol-

lowing Easter.

That could be March…

that could be April. What

kind of a sick game is the

weather playing with the

people of Michigan?”

The list also included

Alaska at #3, North Dakota

at #4 and Maine was desig-

nated as the fifth worst.

The aforementioned

statement that I moved

south to escape the winter

weather is not exactly true.

Because I have a teenage

son living in Michigan and

I edit multiple newspapers

in the mitten state, I spend

nearly half of every month

here, therefore whether I

like it or not, I must endure

old man winter more often

than I like.

So this column, you

could say, is a way of

“psyching myself” in to

winter mode. I know it’s

coming, so I gotta get pre-

pared mentally no matter

how great a hatred I have

for temperatures that make

my hands shake uncontrol-

lably and my teeth chatter

incessantly.

But as I think about fac-

ing winter, I harken back

to three years ago. In the

dead of winter here, when

snow was a foot deep and

temperatures were dipping

in to the negatives, I was

actually swimming in an

outdoor pool in Alabama.

The weather differences

were striking.

The same could be said

as I write this column.

Today in Michigan tem-

peratures were hovering

around 40. In Alabama the

high was 86. Temps last

week were in the low 90’s

each and every day.

Now really, that’s too

dang hot for October. I

would much prefer the

40 or 50, Michigan is

experiencing. But come

thirty days from now, quite

frankly, I’m not looking

forward to the cold and

snow that will ultimately

arrive in Michigan.

Man, I’m failing miser-

ably in “psyching myself

up.” Weather be darn, I

can do this cold weather.

I know I can. Bring it on

“old man winter.”