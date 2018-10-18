Winter Preperation Is Mind Over Matter For This Writer

I feel it in my bones.
The days are getting
shorter and colder. Reports
of snow in northern Michi-
gan occur daily. Instead of
wearing short sleeves and
shorts, I now adorn long
sleeves and a jacket.
Winter time in Michigan
is approaching and it is a
constant reminder as to
why I packed my bags four
years ago and moved to
Alabama/Georgia. There
if we received a dusting of
snow or the temp gauge
registered below 25, it was
a state emergency. Here in
Michigan that is an every-
day occurrence.
I came across a website
the other day called Tip
Hero. Like others of its ilk
it rates states for this or
that. The rating that caught
my eye was “The Top 10
States Ranked By How
Miserable Their Winters
Are.” I betcha can guess
who was ranked #2? Yes
of course, Michigan, only
being edged out by Min-
nesota.
This is what the website
said:
“So if you can beat
Alaska on this list, some-
thing is seriously wrong.
This might be for a few
different reasons: maybe
it’s that the average winter-
time temp in Michigan is
approximately 17 degrees,
or that the average snow-
fall can reach up to 202
inches in some parts of the
state.
But we think Michigan
is probably #2 on this
horrendous list because of
how dang long their win-
ters are. In Michigan, you
kind of skip fall almost,
because winter starts long
before Thanksgiving. And
when does it end, you ask?
The short answer is never,
but the longer answer is
usually in the weeks fol-
lowing Easter.
That could be March…
that could be April. What
kind of a sick game is the
weather playing with the
people of Michigan?”
The list also included
Alaska at #3, North Dakota
at #4 and Maine was desig-
nated as the fifth worst.
The aforementioned
statement that I moved
south to escape the winter
weather is not exactly true.
Because I have a teenage
son living in Michigan and
I edit multiple newspapers
in the mitten state, I spend
nearly half of every month
here, therefore whether I
like it or not, I must endure
old man winter more often
than I like.
So this column, you
could say, is a way of
“psyching myself” in to
winter mode. I know it’s
coming, so I gotta get pre-
pared mentally no matter
how great a hatred I have
for temperatures that make
my hands shake uncontrol-
lably and my teeth chatter
incessantly.
But as I think about fac-
ing winter, I harken back
to three years ago. In the
dead of winter here, when
snow was a foot deep and
temperatures were dipping
in to the negatives, I was
actually swimming in an
outdoor pool in Alabama.
The weather differences
were striking.
The same could be said
as I write this column.
Today in Michigan tem-
peratures were hovering
around 40. In Alabama the
high was 86. Temps last
week were in the low 90’s
each and every day.
Now really, that’s too
dang hot for October. I
would much prefer the
40 or 50, Michigan is
experiencing. But come
thirty days from now, quite
frankly, I’m not looking
forward to the cold and
snow that will ultimately
arrive in Michigan.
Man, I’m failing miser-
ably in “psyching myself
up.” Weather be darn, I
can do this cold weather.
I know I can. Bring it on
“old man winter.”
