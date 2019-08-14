Woman addresses council about cemetery issues By Shannon Hunter Correspondent

The July 12, 2019 City Council meeting was pre-ceded by a Public Hearing to deal with 9 overgrown and nuisance properties. Mayor Moody and Council members Toney Thomas, Mike Ellis and Charlotte Blasingame were present. Neal McCurdy and Tammie Williams were absent.The overgrown property was 114 Drake Ave., Clar-ence T. & Nellie Trimble. The eight nuisance proper-ties were: An unnumbered property belonging to Janie Adams Alford & Carrie Alford, located just across the street from 218 6th. Ave. SE; another unnum-bered property at the corner of 6th. Ave, SE and 2nd. Place SE, owner Maurice Alford; 628 3rd. Place SE, owner Jackson C. Hill; 216 6th. Ave. SE, Dexter Lewis Holloway; 218 6th. Ave. SE, Daniel McClain; an un-numbered property on the West side of 218 6th. Ave. SE, Lionel & Nancy Pitt-man; 120 1st. SW, Esther & Timothy White; 625 2nd. Ave SW, Charmel White, owner.Code Enforcement Offi-cer Rodney Arwood accom-panied by City Attorney “Mac” Tucker informed the Council as to the condition of each of the properties, the notifications to the own-ers, posting of notices and signs of progress, if any.No one was present to represent the owners or to speak about any of the properties The Public hearing was then closed and the Council Meeting called to order, with the same Council Members present. The minutes of the July 22, 2019 Council meeting were approved.Mrs. Linda Parker, an oncology nurse, spoke from her experience on the need for awareness of ovarian and gynecologic cancers. The Mayor and Council voted to proclaim September to be Ovarian and Gynecologic Can-cer Awareness Month, authorizing the display of teal ribbons for the entire month.

addressed the Mayor and

Council on a number

of issues relating to the

City Cemetery. She began

by giving each of the

Council members a copy

of the current Ordinance

No. 320 governing the

three City cemeteries,

and commented that an

ordinance is meanigful

only if it is enforced.

She then described the

burial in violation of the

ordinance of Dr. James

Campbell. The ordinance

specifies that “No

vaults of any kind shall

be built or set in graves

so that the highest point

shall be less than 18

inches below the surface

of the ground.” One

corner of Dr. Campbell’s

vault is actually above

ground level, apparently

because the grave digger

hit rock and could go no

farther, but the vault was

placed in an excavation

too shallow to hold it.

Mrs. Jones then

recounted a personal

experience when her

sister-in-law was buried

in 2004. The excavators

hit rock, and they had to

move over to clear the

rock before the burial

could be carried out,

perhaps reducing the

number of usable grave

sites in the plot. In the

past year, a friend of

hers died, the family had

a similar experience: In

this case, the son, who

works in construction,

hired a crew to remove

enough rock to allow

a proper burial to take

place.

The solution proposed

by Mrs. Jones was that

the City accept responsibility

for removing

rock that interferes with

proper burials, because

the purchasers buy plots

in good faith, expecting

to be able to use the purchased

cemetery plots

for burials. She also

suggested that it might

be time to enlarge the

cemetery if there is not

enough usable land in

the present cemetery.

At this point, Mrs.

Jones shifted to her continued

concern about any

path or road connecting

the cemetery to the

park., then made three

recommendations to the

Council: 1. the preparation

of an information

pamphlet, applicable to

both LaFayette Cemetery

and Handy Cemetery, to

be given to each purchaser

of a cemetery lot,

and for funeral directors

to give a copy to the

families of those about

to be buried.; 2. That

the City purchase the

equipment necessary for

the timely removal of

rock from grave sites; 3.

That any additions to the

LaFayette Cemetery or

the Handy Cemetery be

properly fenced and that

no additional entrances

for pedestrians or vehicles

be added to either

cemetery. The Council

referred the matter to the

Cemetery Committee,

and Mrs. Jones closed

by reminding the City of

their responsibility for

selling burial plots with

rock close to the surface.

The City Council

named Daryl Seroyer

as the City’s candidate

for representative on the

Chambers County Board

of Equalization and

Adjustment, a position

he now holds. They then

voted to renew the East

Alabama Planning Commission

Senior Center

Contract for 2020, and

approved unanimously

an off-premises beer and

wine license, as well as a

tobacco sales license for

the Family Dollar Store.

The surplus property

sale, approved in April,

has been tentatively set

for September 17. A

notice will be published

in the Sun.

After approving the

payment of bills totaling

$308,708, the Council

passed unanimously a

Budget Amendment, authorizing

the purchase of

one vehicle for the Water

& Sewer plant, replacing

one of those lost to fire

and collision. The other

was replaced with a

vehicle transferred from

another department.

The remaining Budget

surplus is estimated at

$135,000.

The next vote unanimously

declared the

property at 114 Drake

Ave. to be overgrown in

violation of ordinance

No. 367.

The Council then

revisited two nuisance

properties for which

the motion to declare

them nuisances had

been tabled, allowing

the owners some time

to undertake repairs:

Corner of 3rd. Ave. NE,

Timothy & Antoinette D.

Vines (now owned by a

Mr. Davenport), and 56

6th. Ave NW, Annette

Busby.

The Vines/Davenport

property was tabled for

60 days, as progress

is being made. The

Busby property was condemned,

as no significant

progress has been made

since January, although a

building permit has been

obtained.

The nuisance properties

that had been

discussed at the Public

Hearing were taken up

next. All were declared

to be in violation of Ordinance

No. 373, except

the McClain and Pittman

properties. These were

granted an additional 60

days, as progress is being

made.

In their final action,

the Council voted unanimously

to accept the low

bid for the installation

of the 2nd. Ave. SW

water line, awarding the

contract to Apel Machine

& Supply Co., under the

condition that the bidder

complete registration

as a federally qualified

contractor.

Video and agenda

available at www.lafayetteforcitizens..

org