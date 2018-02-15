Wood announces state rep candidacy

County Commissioner and local small business owner Debbie Wood recently announced her candidacy for Alabama House of Representatives, District 38. This seat became available when Representative Isaac Whorton announced that he would run for Circuit Judge.

District 38 covers Parts of Chambers and Lee County. “I graduated as Salutatorian from Beulah High School in 1984 and have lived in Chambers County since 1992. I have deep roots in both Counties, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to serve.”

In 2000 Debbie Wood opened a real estate office and today Century 21 Wood Real Estate continues to grow and provide services from rentals to home ownership. “I love being an integral part of my community. Owning our company has provided us the chance to sponsor little league teams, local charities, and to participate in community events. Citizens have supported our company and we do our best to give back.”

In 2002 while speaking on her real estate radio show on WJCM, Debbie was caught off guard when a caller phoned in to ask her a political question. “ I cannot remember what the question was, but I know that day changed the direction of my life” After answering that question, there was another and by the time she made the short commute from West Point to her office it was decided that Wood would run for County Commission. “In 2002 I took office and am currently serving my fourth term.” Debbie Wood is the first female to be elected by her peers to serve as Commission chair. In 2013 Wood Was elected as President of the Association of County Commissions for the State of Alabama, the second female in the history of the organization and Wood currently serves on the National Association of Counties in Washington, DC.

“County government has been a part of my life for over 15 years and I am equipped to move on to a leadership role in Montgomery.” This decision was not made in haste by Wood. In 2015 Wood had a life changing event. She was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. “At first I was scared because I did not know what the outcome would be. After surgery I returned home and a new fire began to build in me. I knew that there was definitely a plan for my life and I wanted to make every second count!”