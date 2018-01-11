Wood to run for state rep.

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

As the normally bi-weekly Chambers County Commission meeting was wrapping up on Monday evening, Commission member Debbie Wood made a shocking and emotional announcement before fellow members of the Commission and Chambers County department heads. Commissioner Wood announced plans to run for an upcoming seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Commissioner Wood who has served on the Chambers County Commission since 2002 stated that she never had any intention of going to Montgomery in the political arena, but a lack of communication and information from Montgomery that impacted Chambers County has driven her to seek the position.

Wood will seek to fill the District 38 seat of the Alabama House of Representatives. The seat presently held by Representative Isaac Whorton. Sources indicate that Whorton will not be seeking re-election for the seat and will run for a judge position after completion of his term.

“I love this county and love you all”, explained an emotional Wood as she recalled memories of fellow commissioners and county department heads as she has watched them grow over the sixteen years she has served Chambers County. A very humble Wood asked for prayers, supports, and votes as she begins to embark on the journey to the House of Representatives.

Commissioner Wood will hold her County Commissioner seat until November. Commission Chairman Charlie Williams offered his support of Wood, “I have worked with her since 2012 and her actions have always been positive.” The District 38 seat covers Chambers and Lee County. The seat has been filled by Valley area attorney Isaac Whorton since November of 2014.