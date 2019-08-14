World Series winner meets his hero

By Pam Holloway

Correspondent

Auburn University

hosted their Annual Fan

Day, on Saturday at the

Auburn Athletic Complex.

Fan Day is setup to meet

and greet the Auburn

University Football Team,

who mingle with the fans

seeking pictures and autographs.

Austin Barber #9 with

Team Alabama….Valley 9

and 10-year-old All-Star

Baseball Team Dixie Youth

AAA Division II World Series

Champions was there

to meet the players, especially

his favorite, Jatarvious

(Boobee) Whitlow.

Not only did Barber’s

team just set a record being

the 1st team in Valley history

to ever win a World

Series Championship,but,

Austin said to his mom,

… «one of his main reason

he was excited for Fan

Day on Saturday, was to

find (Boobee) Jatarvious

Whitlow #28”.

Whitlow is a Lafayette

native/former LaFayette

High School star athlete.

and now is the starting

running back for Auburn

University.

