World Series winner meets his hero
By Pam Holloway
Correspondent
Auburn University
hosted their Annual Fan
Day, on Saturday at the
Auburn Athletic Complex.
Fan Day is setup to meet
and greet the Auburn
University Football Team,
who mingle with the fans
seeking pictures and autographs.
Austin Barber #9 with
Team Alabama….Valley 9
and 10-year-old All-Star
Baseball Team Dixie Youth
AAA Division II World Series
Champions was there
to meet the players, especially
his favorite, Jatarvious
(Boobee) Whitlow.
Not only did Barber’s
team just set a record being
the 1st team in Valley history
to ever win a World
Series Championship,but,
Austin said to his mom,
… «one of his main reason
he was excited for Fan
Day on Saturday, was to
find (Boobee) Jatarvious
Whitlow #28”.
Whitlow is a Lafayette
native/former LaFayette
High School star athlete.
and now is the starting
running back for Auburn
University.