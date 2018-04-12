Wright wins fishing derby

By Alton Mitchell

Chambers County Public Lake and the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered sponsor a three-month long fishing tournament with prizes being awarded each month. On Friday the winner was announced for the first month of the tournament and that winner is a resident of LaFayette.

The fishing tournament is being held over three different months. Each one of the months of the competition will hold prizes for the top fisherman in the designated breed of fish for that month. Three prize levels will be award in three categories which include largest fish, most number of fish, and most weight of fish.

William Wright, more commonly known as Sam to his friends won a total of $500 for all three categories of the contest for the month of March. The breed of fish for the month of March was Crappie. Wright who is a native of Valley, but now calls LaFayette home would not disclose how much time he spent on the lake in the month of March, but his totals show that he is talented fisherman.

Wright won $100 for the largest Crappie caught in March at a total of 27 ounces. Wright also won $150 for the most number of Crappie caught at the lake where he was able to rack up 310 Crappie in the month of March. Wright also won in the final category for $250 by obtaining the most weight of fish caught at the lake. Wright caught a total of 240 lbs of Crappie in the month of March.

Members of the Greater Valley Area Chambers of Commerce and staff of Chambers County Lake were on hand Friday afternoon to present Wright with his prize money. Wright was presented with a check for $500 on Friday.

The victory in the month of March is not the end of the contest. The tournament continues into the month of April as Bass become the fish of choice for the prize money. Those interested in participating in the contest this month are required to register before participation. Rules for the contest include that all fish must be caught at Chambers County Lake. Participants must have a valid Alabama fishing license as well as a Chambers County Lake fishing permit is required.

All proceeds from the fishing tournament will go to a planned children’s fishing rodeo being planned for the month of June at the lake. During the month of March there was a total of 1022 Crappie caught at Chambers County Lake with a total weight of 764 lbs. For more information on the tournament interested parties can contact (334)864-8145.