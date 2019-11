Mr. & Mrs. Glenn Morgan request the pleasure of your company at the marriage of their daughter Baleigh Glenn Morgan to Corey Allen Whaley son of Jason Whaley and Donna Whaley on Saturday, the fourteenth of December Two thousand and nineteen at four o’clock in the afternoon at The Oaks 18151 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Lafayette, Al. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

No related posts.