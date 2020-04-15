Your Support is Appreciated

By Mike Wilcox

We’ve come up with a novel way to help your local newspaper survive the coronavirus, as well as donate to your local charity.



As most of you are aware, “Stay at Home” orders have crippled many who own small businesses. Many have been ordered “shuttered” by government. Others, like your newspaper, have been given “essential status” and are working very hard to provide goods and services in unique ways during this pandemic.



Your newspaper despite being “essential” has been devastated. Our revenue is mostly derived from small businesses who choose to place ads in the newspaper to tell the public about what they have available. Since the majority of small businesses are closed, getting ads has been a challenge. Secondly we derive a lot of revenue from municipalities publishing legals which they must do by state statute. Since they are conducting very little business, the legal stream has stalled.



Thus we are in a predicament. We still must publish because we feel it is our sacred duty to continue to provide the news. And as an employer, I believe I should hang on to my employees as long as I possibly can. Furloughs or layoffs are not typically in my vocabulary. But where is the money going to come from to keep the newspapers solvent?



If you listen to the government it claims small businesses will get it in the form of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) or from low interest loans provided by local economic development entities. I applied for both. I was denied a low interest loan and I was told my PPP application wouldn’t even be looked at for a couple of weeks.



If you watch Cable News, or hear Trump, we were lead to believe on would simply walk in to a bank, and walk out with a check. It was that easy. Guess what? The sheer volume of paperwork you must provide is insane. These loans/grants appear harder to get than a mortgage. I don’t know a single business person that has obtained a PPP grant despite again our leaders claiming they have already dished out over $100 billion.



Despite all the hype, it appears as the Eagles would sing, “We are left to our own devices.” In other word, we can’t count on those that created the problem, our government, to fix it. We gotta do it, ourselves.



Thus the need for the novel program we have devised. It is simple. If you enjoy your local news and deem it worthy, please give us a call and donate $15 to the cause. If you don’t want to call, send us a check via mail. In turn we will give the $15, in the form of ad space to the charity of your choice.



I know times are tough for us all. Trust me, I feel like a jerk asking for help. But in the past we have given to so many people in need. So many organizations that seek help have received contributions from us. Furlough or layoffs are not in my vocabulary. I will not layoff newspaper staff unless it is absolutely necessary. I’m asking that you help me help keep them employed so that they may provide you with the very best local news.



Thank you and God Bless. We can all make it through this pandemic together. We simply need to stay the course.